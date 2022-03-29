Virat Kohli Drops Cute Selfie With Wifey Anushka Sharma: Check Out Here

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are power-couple who never fail to set couple goals and make their fans believe in true love.

Today too, they shared a selfie of themselves from what appears to be their balcony. Check out the picture below:

<>

</>

In the selfie, Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a white and orange coloured top. She flaunts her no-makeup look and has a smile on her face. On the other hand, we can see

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her comeback film. She will be soon seen in Chakda ‘Xpress, playing the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami on the silver screen. The actress was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. This will mark her first film after becoming a mother.