Spin duo Ashwin and Chahal will be a threat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on black soil Pune pitch: Dhawal Kulkarni

Mumbai: As the 2016 IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the inaugural season winners Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune on March 29, all eyes will be on the spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Speaking during a Gameplan episode aired on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Tata IPL, Dhawal Kulkarni said, “Ashwin and Chahal are world class bowlers who have proven themselves. They have lots of experience behind them and have done it for their respective sides. It is going to be a tough ask for Sunrisers Hyderabad.”

Speaking during a Gameplan episode on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra said, “I am not expecting a lot of spin because it is just the first game. However, there may not be any dew as it is an open field in comparison to the other three venues. When you talk about Ashwin and Chahal, you talk about a lot of quality. I expect them to pick up a few wickets and be economical as well.”

Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Rajasthan Royals, LIVE and Exclusive on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar on March 29, 2022, 6.30 pm onwards.