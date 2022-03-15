Vigilance Unearths Assets Worth Over Rs 2.21 Cr Of Malkangiri Chief District Agriculture Officer

Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday unearthed assets worth over Rs 2.21 crores belonging to Chief District Agriculture Officer of Malkangiri, M Anand Rao.
Earlier today, the Vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous searches on the properties of Makka Anand Rao at five places in Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts over allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to his the known sources of income.
On the strength of search warrant issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore, five teams of Odisha Vigilance led by three DSsP, seven Inspectors and other staff conducted the searches the properties of Malkangiri Chief District Agriculture Officer and unearthed assets worth over 2.21 Crores including two multi-storeyed buildings, eight plots and Rs.1,75,950 in cash.
As the Vigilance Directorate, following are the illegal assets amassed by M Anand Rao:-
- Cash Rs.1,75,950/-.
- One triple-storeyed building over plot No.735/1 at Nabarangpur with an approx plinth area of 8427 Sqft. near LIC Office, Nabarangpur.
- One triple-storeyed building over plot No. 735/1 at Nabarangpur with an approx plinth area of 5670 Sqft. near LIC Office, Nabarangpur (under construction).
- 8 plots including 2 plots in a prime area of Nabarangpur town and 3 plots at Podalguda, Dist-Nabarangpur in the name of his spouse Smt. M.Anita Anand and 3 plots at Podalguda, Dist-Nabarangpur in the name of Sri Makka Anand Rao, Chief District Agriculture Officer, Malkangiri.
- 1 four-wheeler and 1 two-wheeler.
- Gold, silver, Bank deposits, and household articles worth over Rs.11.73 Lakhs.