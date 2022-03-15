Poll Debacle: Sonia Gandhi Seeks Resignations Of State Congress Chiefs

New Delhi: After the poll debacle in five states, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has sought the resignations of the five PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

The move comes after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) was held in New Delhi to discuss the party’s performance in the recently-concluded assembly polls.

Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCC’s. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 15, 2022

“Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate the reorganisation of PCC’s,” Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

Among those who have been asked to tender their resignation to Sonia Gandhi is Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The CWC had authorised Sonia Gandhi to make comprehensive changes in the party structure at the state and national levels.