Vice President To Arrive In Odisha Today; COVID Testing Intensified At Utkal University

Bhubaneswar: Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to visit Odisha today. The Vice President will be in the state on a 2-day visit.

In the wake of detection of COVID positive cases from many educational institutions in a week in Odisha, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) intensified COVID restrictions at the Utkal University ahead of Vice President’s visit to the campus.

As part of precautionary measures, the civic body authorities started COVID testing at the varsity.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to attend 50th convocation of Utkal University on April 3 in Bhubaneswar. Enforcing the COVID guidelines on the premises, the BMC has decided to test RT-PCR and Antigen of all staff involved in the ceremony.

Honorable guests and academicians on-dias as well as students who will receive certificates from the Vice President will undergo RT-PCR test. The antigen test will be conducted on the professors of different departments, employees and volunteers in-charge of managing the event.

Besides, the officials on Vice President duty for his visit to Odisha will also undergo the COVID test.