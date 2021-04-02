Amitabh Bachchan Receives First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has informed that he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Taking to official blog, the 78-year-old actor revealed that every member of his family, except son Abhishek Bachchan, have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The veteran actor also posted a picture of him receiving the vaccine at a vaccine centre.

Calling the vaccination process “historic”, Amitabh Bachchan said he will later pen a longer blog post about it.

“The entire procedure of taking the vaccination needs a rather detailed exclusive blog… shall do so… later… it was historic,” he added.

T 3861 –

Got it done !

My CoviD vaccination this afternoon ..

All well .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 1, 2021



