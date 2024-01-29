Vedanta Aluminium recognised as world’s most sustainable aluminium producer by S&P Global CSA

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, announces securing the top rank in the esteemed S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) rankings for the aluminium industry, for the assessment period 2023. This definitive benchmark reiterates Vedanta Aluminium’s position as the world’s most sustainable aluminium producer, outperforming its global peers on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is an annual evaluation of companies’ sustainability practices. It covers over 10,000 companies from around the world. The CSA focuses on sustainability criteria that are both industry-specific and financially material, and is considered the premier external sustainability assessment by leading companies. Previously, Vedanta Aluminium held the 2nd rank among aluminium industries globally as per the 2022 assessment. Over the past year, the company achieved a substantial increase across all assessed areas, namely, Environment, Social and Governance performance. This has culminated in an increase in its overall CSA assessment score, enabling the company to secure the top rank in 2023.

Leading companies across various industries undergo annual evaluations of their sustainability practices. Vedanta Aluminium scored high on the assessed criteria, especially on biodiversity, occupational health & safety, social impact, human rights, talent planning and water management practices.

Aluminium is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling sustainable applications and aiding entire economies in decarbonizing their value chains and enabling the global energy transition. Vedanta Aluminium has committed to achieve Net Zero by 2050, adopting a two-fold strategy of reducing and offsetting its carbon footprint. In terms of reduction, the company is focused on increasing the quantum of renewables in its energy mix, enhancing its manufacturing excellence to ensure higher operational efficiencies, and transitioning to low-carbon energy sources such as biofuels. To offset its residual carbon footprint, the company is also creating substantial carbon sinks through extensive afforestation efforts. Through its operations, the company is enabling wider global access to responsibly produced, high-quality aluminium to ensure a greener future for the planet.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. John Slaven, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium said, “We have embarked on a transformative journey where our commitment to sustainability goes beyond business compliance to focusing on how we can make a positive impact on the environment. Securing the top rank in the S&P Global CSA recognizes our commitment to fully embed sustainability practices across every facet of our value chain, from sourcing to product delivery. We are prioritizing higher resource efficiencies, greater use of renewables in our energy mix, ’converting waste into wealth’ while also ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees and forging enduring partnerships with our communities for inclusive development. Through these efforts, Vedanta Aluminium is crafting a legacy of environmental stewardship, paving the way for a more sustainable future.”