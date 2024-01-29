Odisha Cabinet Approves LABHA Scheme For Tribals

Bhubaneswar: In a historic decision, the Odisha Cabinet today approves a new scheme for the development of the tribals of Odisha, LABHA – Laghu Bana Jatya Drabya Kraya, which will lead to the empowerment of about one crore tribal people in the State.

LABHA Yojana is a 100% state-funded MSP for the MFP scheme (minimum support price for minor forest produce). The Minimum Support Price will be determined every year by the State Govt. Under the scheme, a primary collector (tribal) will be able to sell the minor forest produce at the Minimum Support Price collected at the procurement centres by TDCCOL

Since 99% of primary collectors are tribals and the majority of them are women, LABHA Yojana will integrate the efforts with the Mission Shakti’s Women SHGs. These procurement centres will be managed by SHGs /any other notified agencies assisted by TDCCOL.

Upon collection the amount will be transferred as DBT to the beneficiary account and the SHG /any other agency will receive Commission (2%) as well. The Procurement automation System will capture the total collection of MFP and the details of the primary collector and the procurement point.

As per 5T principles Procurement Automation System which will use Technology to ensure Transparency will bring about greater benefits for the tribal people.

For further sales, TDCCOL will do e-tendering and explore value addition and processing units.

The State Government to further benefit the tribals is setting up a 25-crore Tamarind processing plant in Rayagada which will use the Minor Forest Produce of Tamarind procured through LABHA Yojana for value-addition.

Due to the LABHA Yojana, the possibility of distressed sale of the produce to any middlemen will also be eliminated.

The State Government has approved the establishment of the Commission for Preservation and Promotion of Tribal Languages of Scheduled Tribes of Odisha.

There are 21 tribal languages in Odisha which the Nabin Sarkar wants to preserve, promote, develop, disseminate and safeguard of the Tribal languages in Odisha through this Commission. Therefore, this Commission will encourage multilingual education, documenting and preserving tribal languages, promoting the use of those languages, and protecting linguistic rights among several enriching activities for the development of the tribal languages.

In the education system under the Multilingual Education (MLE) programme, all 21 recognized tribal languages by the State are included.

The Commission will also work towards the inclusion of tribal languages like Ho, Mundari, Kui and Saora in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution by pursuing with the Centre which has been not included these languages in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution despite several initiatives by the Nabin Sarkar.

A unanimous Cabinet resolution was passed by the Odisha Government today reiterating the demand for the inclusion of 169 communities in the ST list of Odisha.

A unanimous resolution passed by the Naveen Patnaik-led cabinet today reiterated the inclusion of Ho, Mundari, Kui and Saora languages in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. Hon’ble CM Shri. Naveen Patnaik has repeatedly demanded and written letters for their inclusion.

The Cabinet took the decision today to rescind the proposal for amendment to Regulation 2/1956.