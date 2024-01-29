Nocturnal Trail At Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary Begins

Bhubaneswar: The State Forest Department on Monday started a regulated guided Nocturnal Trail at Bharatpur in Chandaka-Dampara Sanctuary.

Eco-tourism in the Chandaka-Dampara Sanctuary is being promoted to spread the message of Conservation of Bio-Diversity as well as to provide livelihood to the local community.

There is one Nature Camp at Deras with accommodation facilities for the night stay of visitors. Besides the Nature Camp, there are two Nature Awareness Centers at Bharatpur and Dampara for day visitors. Jungle Safari Vehicle service is available for visitors to experience forest and wildlife in the Eco-Tourism Zone.

The designated Nocturnal Trail inside the Jagannathprasad-Bharatpur Sector of Chandaka-Dampada Wildlife Sanctuary would promote Nature Education for the Students, Researchers and Nature Lovers of the Capital city.

Jagannathprasad-Bharatpur Sector of Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary is spread across an area of 19 sq. km. of Forest Land and is home to a wild variety of flora and fauna. Nature lovers throng to it because of its rustic and refreshing ambience. Nocturnal Trail will create ample opportunity to study the behaviour of the animals. The darkness will add another element of mystery to the whole experience as well.

The twin city has several Universities and educational institutions. The students during their leisure time will get a chance to explore the diversity and experience the wilderness while passing through the Nocturnal Trail. The journey in the Nocturnal Trail will encourage them to study the Wildlife habitat and their behaviour.

Selected nature lovers of Twin City will prefer to observe the trail as a key indicator of happiness amidst a busy schedule.

Forest Department is taking the initiative to create zero down well-researched roots to ensure that no animal or human will be harmed, the State Wildlife Headquarters said in a press note.