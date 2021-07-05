Varsities, Colleges To Function With 100% Staff Strength From July 6

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education department on Monday directed all teaching and non-teaching employees of all colleges and Universities to attend duty on all working days from July 6.

In a letter to the vice-chancellors of all universities and principals of all degree colleges, the department said that all colleges and Universities under the Higher Education department will function with 100% staff strength on all working days.

“Due to thin attendance of employees for almost two and half months, a lot of important each now remains pending. HEls have to also conduct Final Semesters/Final Year Examination of 2020-21 UG/PG Final Semester/Final Year Students in online mode and publish results at the earliest so that career of these students does not get affected. Examinations of other non-Final Year batch students also have to be conducted,” the letter read.

“Under these circumstances, the instruction issued vide the above-mentioned letter of this Department for 50% Roster Attendance System is hereby withdrawn. All teaching and non-teaching employees of HEls have to attend duty on all working days w.e.f. 06.07.2021,” it said.

The department has directed that all COVID-19 prevention protocols such as face mask, hand sanitization, social distancing, self-isolation/quarantine, etc. must be strictly followed by Universities/Colleges employees.