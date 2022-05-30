Varanasi District Court Adjourns Gyanvapi Mosque Case Hearing Till July 4

Varanasi: The Varanasi District Court on Monday heard the Order 7 Rule 11 CPC application filed by the defendants questioning the maintainability of the suit filed by the plaintiffs in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute.

The Muslim side persistently presented their argument and registered their point-to-point objections to the Hindu side’s plea in the court today.

On May 24, the Court had decided to hear the Order 7 Rule 11 CPC application in consonance with the directions of the Supreme Court issued on May 20 wherein it was said that Order 7 Rule 11 CPC application filed by the Anjuman Islamia committee over the maintainability of the suit be decided on priority.

Five Hindu women have sought round-the-year access to offer prayers at the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex.

The Muslim side has argued that the plea is not maintainable as the Places of Worship Act, 1991 prohibits the conversion of a place of worship and orders the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.