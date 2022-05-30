Indonesia Boat Accident: 10 More Survivors Of Sunken Boat Located

Jakarta: As many as 10 more survivors including the captain and other crew have been located after a ferry they were travelling in sank in the Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province.

Of the total 42 people on board, 31 have been rescued so far.

The KM Ladang Pertiwi 02 sank in bad weather on Friday afternoon.

The boat left Thursday from a seaport in Makassar heading to Kalmas Island in Pangkep Regency, South Sulawesi Province, with stops along its route to visit some islands in Makassar Strait.

The 10 survivors rescued Monday morning by a local fisherman were taken to their home at Pamantauan Island, located in Makassar Strait.

“They are safe and in good condition,” Djunaidi said.

The sunken vessel was initially said to be a passenger ferry, but Djunaidi later clarified that it was a cargo boat carrying construction materials. Thirty-six passengers had asked for a ride on the boat with its six crew members. The search and rescue team is looking for the 11 remaining passengers, officials said.