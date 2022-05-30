Incredible Foods To Reduce Stress And Nourish Your Body

New Delhi: A healthy and balanced diet can help you counter the impact of anxiety by lowering blood pressure and boosting your immunity in turn. Try incorporating some of the following foods into your regular diet to help curtail stress naturally and feel more grounded.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are blessed with Omega 6 and Omega 3, therefore, you will be equally blessed if you include this into your diet. They are fatty acids that work to reduce stress in your system. You can get a trail mix that has a bunch of seeds and nuts or even berries for the matter of fact and munch on it during work hours, snacking time, tea times, etc. Whenever you feel a bit more overwhelmed than usual.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal’s complex carbs aid in the creation of serotonin which is a hormone whose basic function is to improve one’s mood. Oats also tend to lower your blood pressure so if you are someone with hypertension or high BP, do consider having a bowl full of oatmeal. You can also diversify your taste with Dark Chocolate Oatmeal and Oatmeal Italiano (Italian inspired oatmeal)

Dark chocolate

This treat not only satiates your sweet cravings but also helps relieve stress by reducing the level of cortisol in the body. Dark chocolate is made from the cacao plant, which contains antioxidants that help lower the chances of heart disease and stress-induced problems.

Root Vegetables

Vegetables like sweet potatoes, radish, and carrots are a good source of vitamins, fiber, and carbohydrates, which can help to boost serotonin production. Their subtle sweetness can even offset sugar cravings sometimes. They are also good for your blood pressure and your heart rate.

Herbal Tea

A cup of chamomile or jasmine tea in the morning acts as a stress-soothing drink that helps calm stomach distress and relieve migraine-type headaches. Thanks to its wonderful sedative and muscle relaxing properties, Chamomile tea also lowers stress. You can add it to your bedtime ritual; sip a cup before bed and peacefully drift off for a goodnight’s sleep.