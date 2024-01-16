US Pilot Madison Marsh Becomes First Active-Duty Air Force Officer to Win Miss America

Washington: Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old Air Force pilot hailing from Arkansas, made history by not only becoming the first active-duty officer in the U.S. Air Force to compete but also winning the coveted Miss America crown.

Competing in this year’s Miss America pageant in the state of Florida, Marsh beat 50 contestants. Previously crowned Miss Colorado in May last year, she gained nationwide recognition, earning praise from the US Air Force. The US Air Force celebrated Marsh’s achievement, hailing her as an inspiration and announcing her Miss America 2024 title on social media.

Congratulations to our very own #Airman, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, aka Miss Colorado — who was just crowned @MissAmerica 2024! Marsh is the first active duty servicemember to ever win the title.#AimHigh pic.twitter.com/3RuDu5CulW — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) January 15, 2024

A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy with a degree in physics, Marsh holds the rank of second lieutenant in the Air Service branch. Currently pursuing a master’s in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, she has also contributed to Harvard Medical School, working on applying artificial intelligence for pancreatic cancer detection.