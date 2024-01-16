BHEL Shares Hit 52-Week High After Receiving Rs.15,000 Crore Order From NLC India

New Delhi: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) stock touched a 52-week high of Rs. 205.60 in early trade on January 15 after the company received a contract from NLC India.

The stock opened higher and rallied further by 4.68% to hit a year’s high of ₹205.60 apiece on the BSE as more than 16 lakh shares of the company changed hands on the bourse.

BHEL will set up a greenfield thermal power plant of 2,400 MW capacity in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, an official statement said on Saturday. NLC India Limited, a Navaratna company under the Ministry of Coal, has awarded the EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contract to BHEL to set the 2,400 MW capacity (3×800 MW-stage I) after inviting competitive tenders, it said.

The order consists of the supply of equipment such as a boiler, turbine, generator, and associated auxiliaries, along with electrical, control, and instrumentation (C&I). BHEL would be responsible for erection and commissioning as well as other related civil works for the thermal project.