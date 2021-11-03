US Congress resolution recognises historical and religious significance of Diwali

Washington: Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has introduced a resolution in the US Congress recognising the religious and historical significance of Diwali, the festival of lights.

“For Sikhs, Jains, and my Hindus here in the United States and across the world, Diwali is a time for gratitude as well as a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil,” Krishnamoorthi said after he introduced the resolution in the US House of Representatives.

Recognising the historical and religious significance of Diwali, the resolution expresses its deepest respect for Indian-Americans and the Indian diaspora throughout the world on this significant occasion, he said.

Congresswoman Carolyn B Maloney tweeted that the Diwali stamp is now five-year-old. “Happy five year anniversary to the Diwali Stamp! Proud to have led the legislation that helped make this happen! Read all about the 7-year saga to get this stamp in circulation below,” she said.