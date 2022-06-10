Unknown Benefits Of Mango Leaves You Should Know

New Delhi: We all are familiar with the sweet, tropical fruit that comes from mango trees, but you may not realize that the leaves of mango trees are edible as well. Here are some benefits and uses of mango leaves.

Supports skin health

Mango leaves contain all nutrients that are essential for skin health. Mango leaf extract may reduce the fine lines, ageing signs and dryness of the skin. It also helps in collagen production which may reduce the wrinkles and fine lines on the face.

How to use – For instant results, take some mango leaves and burn them. Then take the ash from the leaves and apply it to the burns.

Excellent for hair problems

Using mango leaves for hair growth is an ancient technic to grow hair rapidly. The leaves are rich in nutrients like Vitamin C and A, which boosts the production of collagen which is important for healthy hair. It gives a shine to your dull hair.

How to use – make a fine paste from fresh mango leaves. Apply the paste on the hair and wash your hair after around 15 minutes with water.

Balance the blood sugar level

Mango leaves are excellent in balancing blood sugar levels in diabetic patients. Those leaves contain tannins called anthocyanidins that may help in treating early diabetes. It also contains 3beta taraxerol and ethyl acetate, which help treat hyperglycemia (increased blood sugar levels).

How to use– You can boil the 10-15 mango leaves in a cup of water. Then leave the water overnight to cool and drink it on an empty stomach in the morning.

May treat stomach ulcers and hiccups

Mango leaves were beneficial to aid stomach ulcers and hiccups from ancient times. Sometimes hiccups are stubborn that it is difficult to stop. In this scenario, mango leaves work magically.

How to use – Burn some mango leaves & inhale the smoke. It will help in reducing hiccups. You can also drink warm water with mango leaves daily would be beneficial for stomach ulcers.