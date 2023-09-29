Unit-I Market To Remain Shut Till Tuesday; Here’s Why

Bhubaneswar: After remaining closed for two days in a row, the Unit-I market in Bhubaneswar will be shut for another four days till Tuesday.

Today, the Traders Association discussed various problems with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange and handed over their 8-point charter of demand.

The market will remain closed till next Tuesday as the BMC has asked for four-day time to discuss with both parties, informed Unit-I Market Traders Association President Gayadhar Swain.

After the market was closed for a day, the BMC commissioner had a discussion with the permanent traders of the unit-I market on Friday morning. BMC has taken time till Tuesday to solve the issues.

During this period, BMC officials will visit the haat to discuss with both parties and find a permanent solution. So the trade union has decided to keep the Unit-I market closed till Tuesday.

Among the demands, the traders association has urged the BMC to arrange proper parking facilities for 1407 permanent traders, remove encroachments from all sides of the haat, start the Unit-I heritage haat project, and provide lighting, proper roads, drains and toilets.