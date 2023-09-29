Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi to perform duties of Chief Justice of Orissa HC from Oct 4

New Delhi: Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi will perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court with effect from October 4, 2023, consequent upon the superannuation of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra.

In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Dr. Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, senior-most Judge of the Orissa High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 04.10.2923 consequent upon superannuation of Shri Justice Subhasis Talapatra, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court,” read a gazette notification issued by the Department of Justice.

Justice Subhasis Talapatra was appointed as the 33rd Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court on August 9. The oath of office was administered by Governor Ganeshi Lal, marking his succession of Justice S Muralidhar.

Justice S. Talapatra holds the position of Chief Justice for a relatively short period of under two months, concluding with his retirement on October 3, 2023.