Union MSME Minister Launches “SAMBHAV” National Level Awareness Programme

New Delhi: Union Minister of MSME Shri Narayan Rane has called for the engagement of the youth in promoting entrepreneurship leading to the economic development of the country.

Launching “SAMBHAV”, a National Level Awareness Programme-2021 being organised by Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India, in New Delhi today, he emphasized that new products and services created by budding entrepreneurs can give a cascading effect, for stimulating related businesses or sectors. ]

The Minister was accompanied by Minister of State Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma and Secretary MSME Shri BB Swain.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma stressed upon enhancing the GDP contribution from present 30 per cent to 50 per cent, and employment generation in MSME sector from 11 crore to 15 crore. He expressed hope that India will be the top economy of the world in future.

The mass outreach program will be a one-month long initiative under the Ministry of MSME in which students from different colleges/ITIs from all parts of the country will be encouraged by 130 field offices of the Ministry to take up entrepreneurship. During the campaign the college students will be made aware of the various schemes being implemented by the Ministry of MSME through Audio/Video film presentations.

Awareness programs will be conducted in more than 1,300 colleges across the country in which 1,50,000 students are expected to participate.