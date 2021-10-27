Crispy Herb Chicken
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Spice Up Your Wednesday With Crispy Herb Chicken

By PragativadiNews
0 2

New Delhi: Crispy Herb Chicken is a dish in which chicken is baked with several herbs. This crispy, juicy and tangy chicken snack is the perfect make for a dinner party.

Ingredients of Crispy Herb Chicken

  • 2 Cups Fresh breadcrumbs
  • 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1 tbsp Lemon rind, grated
  • 2 tbsp Fresh Parsley leaves, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp Garlic powder
  • 1/2 cup Plain flour
  • 1 Egg
  • 1 tbsp Milk
  • 550 gram Chicken breast supremes
  • For frying Vegetable Oil

For Ranch dressing:

  • 1 cup Mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup Sour cream
  • 1/2 tsp Fresh Chives (dried if fresh not available)
  • 1/2 tsp Fresh Parsley (dried if fresh not available)
  • 4-6 cloves Garlic
  • 1/2 medium Red Onion (optional)
  • 1/4 tsp Ground Black Pepper
  • Salt to taste

How to Make Crispy Herb Chicken

  1. Combine breadcrumbs, parmesan, lemon rind, and parsley, and garlic powder on a plate.
  2. Season with salt and pepper. Place flour on a plate. Whisk egg and milk together in a shallow bowl.
  3. Coat 1 piece of chicken in flour, shaking off excess. Dip in egg mixture. Coat in breadcrumb mixture. Place on a plate.
  4. Repeat with remaining chicken, flour, egg mixture, and breadcrumb mixture.
  5. Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat.
  6. Cook chicken, in batches, for 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel to drain.
  7. Serve with a Dip.
PragativadiNews 8476 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

three + eleven =

Breaking