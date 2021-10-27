Spice Up Your Wednesday With Crispy Herb Chicken
New Delhi: Crispy Herb Chicken is a dish in which chicken is baked with several herbs. This crispy, juicy and tangy chicken snack is the perfect make for a dinner party.
Ingredients of Crispy Herb Chicken
- 2 Cups Fresh breadcrumbs
- 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 1 tbsp Lemon rind, grated
- 2 tbsp Fresh Parsley leaves, finely chopped
- 1 tsp Garlic powder
- 1/2 cup Plain flour
- 1 Egg
- 1 tbsp Milk
- 550 gram Chicken breast supremes
- For frying Vegetable Oil
For Ranch dressing:
- 1 cup Mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup Sour cream
- 1/2 tsp Fresh Chives (dried if fresh not available)
- 1/2 tsp Fresh Parsley (dried if fresh not available)
- 4-6 cloves Garlic
- 1/2 medium Red Onion (optional)
- 1/4 tsp Ground Black Pepper
- Salt to taste
How to Make Crispy Herb Chicken
- Combine breadcrumbs, parmesan, lemon rind, and parsley, and garlic powder on a plate.
- Season with salt and pepper. Place flour on a plate. Whisk egg and milk together in a shallow bowl.
- Coat 1 piece of chicken in flour, shaking off excess. Dip in egg mixture. Coat in breadcrumb mixture. Place on a plate.
- Repeat with remaining chicken, flour, egg mixture, and breadcrumb mixture.
- Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat.
- Cook chicken, in batches, for 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel to drain.
- Serve with a Dip.