Spice Up Your Wednesday With Crispy Herb Chicken

New Delhi: Crispy Herb Chicken is a dish in which chicken is baked with several herbs. This crispy, juicy and tangy chicken snack is the perfect make for a dinner party.

Ingredients of Crispy Herb Chicken

2 Cups Fresh breadcrumbs

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 tbsp Lemon rind, grated

2 tbsp Fresh Parsley leaves, finely chopped

1 tsp Garlic powder

1/2 cup Plain flour

1 Egg

1 tbsp Milk

550 gram Chicken breast supremes

For frying Vegetable Oil

For Ranch dressing:

1 cup Mayonnaise

1/2 cup Sour cream

1/2 tsp Fresh Chives (dried if fresh not available)

1/2 tsp Fresh Parsley (dried if fresh not available)

4-6 cloves Garlic

1/2 medium Red Onion (optional)

1/4 tsp Ground Black Pepper

Salt to taste

How to Make Crispy Herb Chicken