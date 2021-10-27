Fenda Audio PA924 Karaoke Party Speaker Launched In India: Know More

New Delhi: Fenda Audio PA924 40W moveable multi-function karaoke has been launched in India. Fenda Audio PA924 carries an inbuilt wi-fi microphone that may flip the gadget right into a karaoke system. The speaker comes with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. Fenda Audio PA924 is alleged to supply greater than eight hours of playback time on a single cost. Read on to know more about the speaker.

Price

Fenda Audio PA924 Portable Multi-Function Party Speaker is priced at Rs. 12,990, according to the company’s press release. It is offered in black and red color options. In addition, the device gets a 12-month industry guarantee. The speaker is currently priced at Rs. 11,548.

Fenda Audio PA924 Specification

Talking about the specification, the Fenda Audio PA924 comes with a dual 5.35-inch woofer dual 2-inch Tweeter to provide deep bass to listeners. The woofer is equipped with multi-color RGB LED lighting. The portable speaker has an inbuilt wireless mic for karaoke and its frequency is 40Hz-20,000Hz. The signal-to-noise ratio is 70dB

The latest speaker is alleged to be made of fireproof plastic supplies. Also, it includes a steel grille to guard the audio system from unintended damages. For connectivity, the speaker has Bluetooth v2.1 and USB enter choices. It additionally helps stereo FM radio.

The Fenda Audio PA924 moveable speaker options an inbuilt rechargeable 12V 4.4Ah battery, which is claimed by the corporate to supply greater than eight hours of playtime with a single cost. The speaker measures 262x280x533mm. It weighs greater than 6kg, as per the Amazon itemizing.