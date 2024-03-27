Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba To Reach India On 2-day Official Visit

New Delhi: The Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, has been invited by India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, for a two-day official visit to India.

Mr Kuleba is expected to arrive in New Delhi tomorrow and will engage in official meetings with the External Affairs Minister and Deputy National Security Adviser, alongside other engagements.

The discussions will centre around the bilateral partnership and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Additionally, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister is also scheduled to interact with the business community during his visit.