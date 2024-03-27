Israeli Hostage Talks About Sexual Violence of Hamas in Gaza

New Delhi: A released Israeli woman named Amit Soussana (40), who was captured by the Hamas terrorists on Oct 7 last year, revealed she was sexually abused by the kidnappers in her 55 days of captivity in Gaza.

Soussana said, a guard called Muhammad put a gun to her forehead, punched her and dragged her to a child’s bedroom. “Then he, with the gun pointed at me, forced me to commit a sexual act on him.”. She also mentioned how her captor was often intrigued about her intimate life and further said how she was kept alone, chained and subjected to inappropriate physical interactions by her guard.

After Soussana’s testimony, at least three other released hostages have confirmed sexual abuse by other captives.

A special team led by the UN visited Israel in February this year to analyse and investigate incidents of sexual abuse. The team has acknowledged that there were “reasonable grounds to believe” acts of physical violence, including rape and gang rape during the Hamas-initiated assault on Israel.

However, Hamas has been rejecting all accusations of sexual violence during and after the attack.