UK reaffirms Ukraine support on war anniversary

London: Political leaders in the UK have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain was prepared to do “whatever it takes” and pledged almost £250m towards producing artillery shells.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said President Vladimir Putin’s “cowardice and barbarity” would not prevail.

It comes a day after the UK announced further sanctions against Russia.

Mr Sunak, who visited Kyiv last month to sign a new security agreement and announce £2.5bn of military aid to Ukraine over the coming year, said “we must renew our determination” on this “grim anniversary”.

“This is the moment to show that tyranny will never triumph and to say once again that we will stand with Ukraine today and tomorrow,” he said.

“We are prepared to do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, until they prevail.”

A new package, announced on Saturday, includes £245m intended to replenish Kyiv’s reserves of artillery ammunition – an area which has been key to Ukraine’s resistance, with shortages recently being cited as an issue.