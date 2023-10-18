Ujjwala Beneficiaries To Get Free LPG Cylinder As Diwali Gift: UP CM Adityanath 

Uttar Pradesh: Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh will be given a cooking gas cylinder free of cost as a “Diwali gift” announced Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. The govermnent’s decision will benefit around 1.75 crore families in the state, he said. The Chief Minister made the announcement during an event in Bulandshahr where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth Rs 632 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a gift to every family through the Ujjwala scheme and reduced cylinder prices by Rs 300, he said referring to the Centre’s decision to increase the subsidy on cooking gas connections under the scheme.

“Now we have also decided that every Ujjwala Yojna beneficiary will be given one cooking gas cylinder free of cost as a Diwali gift,” said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, adding that getting an LPG gas connection was a difficult task before the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014.