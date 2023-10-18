Backdated Test Report In Cuttack’s Pvt. Hospital, Patient Claims Fraud

Cuttack: In an alarming event, a patient brought to the hospital received a test report backdated from a private hospital on Cantonment Road in Cuttack.

Reportedly, Jagatsinghpur district resident Bipin Lenka underwent gallbladder surgery while being hospitalized. He underwent surgery on October 1, 2023.

The day after his surgery, the physicians allegedly sent a sample for a biopsy to further explore the condition. Lenka, however, was perplexed when she saw the sample collection date on the test result when it finally arrived.

According to the charges, even though the sample was taken on October 1, the sample’s collection date was listed on the report as September 30, which caused confusion and later suspicion of the hospital’s administration.

Lenka claimed that the hospital had defrauded him by doing no biopsy tests at all and giving him a report that had already been written.

“I had surgery on October 1, and a biopsy sample was taken shortly after. However, it is stated in the report issued on October 3 that the piece was born on September 30. Lenka said, “The hospital has accepted my money without ever performing a test.”

The hospital administration, however, dismissed accusations of cheating and referred to it as a printing mistake.

In our hospital, this is the first time there has been a mistake like this. The hospital administration stated, “We will produce another report based on which further therapy will be administered.”