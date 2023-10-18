Chef Vikas Khanna Recreates Odisha’s Famous Dahibara Aloo Dum

Bhubaneswar: Dahibara Aloo dum, one of the famous street foods of Odisha, found a new fan in internationally renowned chef Vikas Khanna.

After savoring this lip-smacking street food during his recent visit to Odisha, he declared himself as its fan forever till eternity.

He loved the dish’s taste, textures, temperatures, colors, and cooking technique.

On his social media platform, he shared a video where he was trying the beloved Odia dish and was utterly blown away by it with the swift bite. He asked about all the dish’s components and ingredients.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup)

After his return, he re-created this Odia delicacy in Mumbai, showing how he was hooked on street food.

Sharing the making of Dahibara Aloo dum, Khanna captioned the post, “Recreational of one of my favorite foods from Odisha.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup)

The Instagram post has had over 360K views and more than 27,000 likes since it was uploaded a day ago.