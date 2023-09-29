Ujjain minor rape case: Police detain auto-riskshaw driver, 3 others; accused injured while trying to escape

Ujjain: Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city on Thursday arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly raping and brutalising a girl, aged about 12, who had been found wandering on the city streets in injured condition three days ago.

As he was trying to escape from the authorities, he got injured, said the police, adding the accused has been identified as Bharat Soni, who was held along with three others.

Soni tried to escape when being taken to the spot for recreating the crime scene, however, was chased down by the policemen, said Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma. He has now been brought here.

Speaking to media, Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma said, “There is an accused in the rape case. There is another auto driver against whom a case will be registered for not informing the police about the incident. When we were taking (the accused) for recreation of the crime scene, the accused (Bharat Soni) tried to run away, during which he also got injured and our police officer also got injured. They are being provided medical assistance.”

He added, “An attempt was made to spread a narrative that no one helped her (the victim), but during our investigation, we found that people helped her financially, it would have been better if (more) help could have been provided. I thank the people of Indore for keeping faith in the police…”

Meanwhile, the victim was found in injured condition in the area on Monday and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore.

Reacting to the issue, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan assured the strictest punishment will be given to the accused Bharat Soni.

He said, “He (accused Bharat Soni) will be given the strictest punishment. We will leave no stone unturned in getting him punished. I was keeping track of the situation every hour. Such criminals are not fit to be a part of society. He has injured the soul of Madhya Pradesh. She is my daughter, the daughter of Madhya Pradesh. We will care about her.”

According to details, the victim, belonging to Satna, arrived in Ujjain after she boarded an auto at Jeevan Kheri. Later, blood stains were found on the passenger seat, after which a forensic examination of the vehicle was underway.

The police registered an FIR after a video of the girl walking on the streets of Ujjain appeared when she was seen semi-naked and bleeding went viral on social media.