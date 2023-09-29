World Heart Day 2023: Know Theme & Significance

New Delhi: Every year on September 29, people around the world come together to observe World Heart Day. It’s a day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of heart health and preventing cardiovascular diseases.

The theme for the World Heart Day 2023 is “Use Heart, Know Heart.”

Use heart: It means using the heart emoji to promote the theme and significance of the day. The World Heart Federation mentions that emojis are one of the most popular forms of communication today that can help retain people’s attention and transcend language barriers.

Know heart: With ‘know heart,’ the theme wants to empower individuals to take control of their well-being as knowledge about heart health is limited. So, when you know your heart more, you can take better care of it.

World Health Day was first founded in 1999 with the World Heart Federation (WHF) collaborating with the World Health Organisation (WHO). The idea of an annual event was conceived by Antoni Bayés de Luna, the president of WHF from 1997-2011. Originally, World Heart Day was observed on the last Sunday of September, with the first celebration taking place on September 24, 2000.

World Heart Day enables organisations and health professionals to advocate for policies and measures that promote heart health on a global level.

It offers support to individuals living with heart disease and their families, emphasising the importance of timely diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation.