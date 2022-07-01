Udaipur Murder: Two More Accused Arrested, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Remand

Udaipur: Police arrested two more persons on Friday in connection with the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. The accused, identified as Mohsin and Asif, have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

According to the police, both the accused were involved in the conspiracy and preparation behind the entire crime. Earlier on Thursday, a local court sent the two men, accused of killing Kanhaiya Lal, to judicial custody till July 13. The accused, Riyaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammad were sent to judicial custody by the Udaipur district session court in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Udaipur court on Friday transferred the Kanhaiya Lal murder case to the National Investigation Agency.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed on Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, Riyaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammad, who posted a grisly video of the crime online, claiming responsibility for the “beheading”.

Both the accused were arrested in Rajsamand hours after the crime.