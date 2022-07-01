Reliance Jewels launches Bella Collection with a dash of colour for the women of today

Reliance Jewels, India’s leading jewellery brand, has launched the new exclusive Bella collection. This special collection aims to add a dash of colour and make every day special for the millennial and the GenZ women of today. Reliance Jewels celebrates the essence of modern women with the launch of this exquisite rose gold and semi-precious colour stone jewellery with minimalistic and modern designs.

Bella is attitude! A statement! That will make the style stand out from others. This special collection is designed to add a dash of colour and make every day special. The pieces from Bella are minimalistic, and contemporary making it ideal for work or even casual dinners. These lariat style neckwear and sleek, lightweight earrings have become a coveted alternative to wearing heavy designs of jewellery on a daily basis. An intricate composition of delicate designs with an eye for detail and precision, this elegant collection is ideal for your everyday moments from your impromptu dinner plans to shopping with friends, for mini-vacations with family to Sunday brunches, for the small celebrations at home to weekend parties or dinner dates.

The new designs in single and layered necklaces, bracelets and earrings are available in 14KT rose gold and include semi-precious colour stones of peridot green and amethyst purple colours along with mother-of-pearl accents that make them ideal for today’s women. The designs are crafted with minimal use of motifs and kept minimalistic and clutter-free in nature with a touch of primary geometric shapes. The designs are also specially set in Bezel to hold the gemstones securely. The price range of the collection starts at Rs. 5,500/- only making it an affordable range for all.

The Bella film by Reliance Jewels celebrates the collection and the new designs that are an ode to the youth and modern women of today. The link to the film is here:https://youtu.be/dsvHwbtPdHA

Customers can shop from the stunning collection at 300+ Reliance Jewels showrooms &Shop-in-shopsacross the country in 150+ cities, and the collection will also be available on the Reliance Jewels website https://bit.ly/PR_Bella

Commenting about the new collection, Sunil Nayak, CEO of Reliance Jewels said,“We at Reliance Jewels are extremely thrilled with our newest addition of the contemporary designs in our exclusive Bella Collection. Every design from this collection is crafted to display the elegance and a sense of style that the young women of today seek. The collection aims at making every day special for them in the true sense with a dash of colour this time.The minimalistic and fashionable designs will be ideal for completing the everyday office looks, brunches, parties as well as casual looks of fashion-forward women. Our endeavour is to continue to bring new designs time and again to ensure our customers are always spoilt for choices when they visit Reliance Jewels.”