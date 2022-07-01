PV Sindhu Crashes Out Of Malaysia Open Tournament

New Delhi: P. V. Sindhu today crashed out from the Malaysia Open 2022 tournament. In a hotly contested match, Sindhu lost to Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying 21-13, 15-21, 13-21.

The only remaining Indian World No. 21, H. S. Prannoy will take on seventh-seed Indonesian Jontan Christie for a place in the semis this evening.

Yesterday, Prannoy defeated World No. 4 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 21-15, 21-7 in the pre-quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, Parupalli Kashyap failed to make the last-eight round, going down to Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn 19-21, 10-21.