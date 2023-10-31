Two Trains Passing Through Odisha Rescheduled, 3 Cancelled Today

Bhubaneswar: Disruption in operation of trains originating or passing through Odisha continues due to the train accident between Vizianagaram and Kottavalasa railway section in the Howrah -Chennai main line. While train services have resumed on the route, a few trains have been rescheduled or cancelled on Tuesday.

The train services that have been affected due to the accident are as below:

18463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Exp from Bhubaneswar on Tuesday (31.10.2023) will leave at 1000hrs (10.00a.m) instead of 0530hrs (05.30a.m).

12898 Bhubaneswar-Pondichery Express from Bhubaneswar on Tuesday (31.10.2023) will leave at 1600hrs (04.00 p.m.) instead of 1210hrs (12.10 pm).

12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, 12245 Howrah-Bangalore Express & 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coastal Express from Howrah/Shalimar, on Tuesday (31.10.2023) will remain cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Railways said on Tuesday that all three lines affected by the train accident between Alamanda and Kantakapalli are now fit for train operations. The middle line became fit for train operations at 11.29 p.m. Monday after track and OHE works.

The first train on the middle line passed the affected area at 0055 hrs (12.55 a.m.) last night.