CM Naveen Launches ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ Yojana In Rayagada, Jharsuguda Dists

Bhubaneswar: Through the state government’s rural-oriented ambitious scheme ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’, a campaign has been launched to strengthen the infrastructure of building a new Odisha, a strong Odisha with a focus on each village.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme in Rayagada and Jharsuguda districts through video conferencing from Bhubaneswar today. Under this Yojana, Rs 50 lakh will be given to each panchayat.

Today, 3 constituencies of Rayagada district -Rayagada, Gunupur and Bissam Cuttack have received Rs Rs 91 crore for 2613 projects in 182 gram panchayats of 11 blocks of Rayagada district. Similarly, Rs 39 crores have been sanctioned for 2 constituencies- Jharsuguda and Brajrajnagar for 957 projects in 78 gram panchayats of 5 blocks in Jharsuguda district.

In this program, the basic foundation of Odisha’s culture will be improved by spreading Jagannath culture in every village, and digital infrastructure will also be developed. This will be the basic foundation for building an ambitious Odisha.

Addressing on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the spread of culture and improvement of modern infrastructure will take our villages to the pinnacle of development. From our strong cultural base to reach the vast potential of modern science, New Odisha will spread its wings further and reach new heights and we will build Nua Odisha, Nabin Odisha.

“Development of all villages is our goal. Guarantee of development for everyone in the village. Everyone in the village will be guaranteed education and health. Culture will be protected and modernity will be developed in villages. The developed village will be the identity of modern Odisha. Odisha is the land of Lord Jagannath. Universal love, peace, goodwill, equality and service are the message of Jagannath culture. Irrespective of caste, religion, and community, it has made everyone its own. The ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme will preserve Jagannath culture in every village. Every place of worship will be developed. Heritage sites will be preserved,” the Chief Minister said and added that the preservation and protection of these cultural and heritage sites is essential for future generations.

The development of digital infrastructure in villages is one of the objectives of this scheme. Internet connection will be available in the village. There will be science parks, skill development centres, work hubs, and banking facilities. The primary schools of the village will also be involved in this program. It will bring immense opportunities to our youth, mothers, farmers and students and will further enhance Odisha’s identity as a modern, strong, progressive and culturally aware state.

5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian, who coordinated the event, said that the transformation program has created enthusiasm among the people. Pandian said that the aim of the Chief Minister is to bring transformation in all villages through the program ‘Aam Odisha Nabin Odisha’.

Our transformation will be a model for other states, he said adding that all the work in the village will be carried out in a timely and transparent manner.

Mr Pandian informed that the Chief Minister has sanctioned funds for all the districts in the special assistance program on the basis of a public complaint hearing along with the Aam Odisha Nabin Odisha program.