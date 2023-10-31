Odisha Governor designate Raghubar Das visits Lingaraj temple, to take oath today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor designate Raghubar Das leaves from Lingaraj temple to Raj Bhawan, he is slated to take oath today said reliable reports in this regard.

According t0 latest reports, the Governor designate visited Lingaraj Temple and prayed for the well-being of the people of Odisha. After the darshan of Lord Lingaraj the soon-to-be-appointed Governor left for the Raj Bhawan.

It is worth mentioning here that the oath taking ceremony of the Odisha Governor is scheduled to take place at the Raj Bhavan at 11.45 am. The Chief Justice of Odisha Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi shall administer the oath.