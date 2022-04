Bhubaneswar: At least two Plus II students met with a watery grave in Mahanadi river near Kujang in Jagatsinghpur district on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place while the boys identified as residents of Pathuria, had reportedly gone to take a bath in the river when they were swept away by strong currents.

They were rescued by locals and rushed to Kujang Community Health Centre (CHC) where the doctor declared them dead.