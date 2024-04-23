AIIMS Bhubaneswar Opens Low Vision Clinic

In a first-of-its-kind endeavour within any government institution in Odisha, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has collaborated with Dr. R.P.Centre, AIIMS Delhi, and Cristoffel Blinden Mission (CBM), Germany, to establish this visionary clinic. Operational daily, the clinic pledges to offer visual rehabilitation services to those in need, thereby reshaping lives and fostering a sense of empowerment.

Inaugurating the pioneering initiative Executive Director Dr. Biswas praised the initiatives of the Ophthalmology department and acknowledged the transformative impact of the clinic. Emphasizing the importance of regular patient follow-up and expressed gratitude to AIIMS Delhi for their support under the “ROSHINI” project. He also unveiled training manuals aimed at empowering Asha workers and volunteers with essential eye care knowledge.

Dr. Praveen Vasisth from Dr. R.P.Centre, AIIMS Delhi, shed light on the collaborative efforts between the Government of India and NGOs like CBM, culminating in the establishment of similar clinics nationwide under the “ROSHINI” project.

Dr Sucheta Parija, Head of the Department, Ophthalmology, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, provided insights into the clinic’s operational data, highlighting its impact on patient welfare. With over 75 patients already benefiting from the Low Vision Clinic at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr Parija envisioned future collaborations with blind schools for enhanced rehabilitation efforts and the training of Asha workers for primary eye care at the community level.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of CMFM HoD Dr Sonu Subba, Physiology HoD Dr Prananti Nanda, Dr Prabhas Tripahty, Dr (Maj). Mukund Sahu, Dr Bhagabat Nayak, Dr Priyadarshini Mishra, Dr Sandip Sahu, Dr Bruttendu Moharana, Dr Bijnya Panda, resident doctors, nursing officers, staff and low vision patients, marking a collective commitment towards enhancing the quality of life for visually impaired individuals.