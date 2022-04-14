Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro Launched Globally: Check Features And Price

New Delhi: Nubia has launched its latest gaming smartphone, the RedMagic 7 Pro, in the global markets. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the Magic 7 Pro. It also has a special chip designed to improve the gaming experience.

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro Price

The Red Magic 7 Pro is available in the global markets following its launch in China. It can be bought in a 16GB RAM variant with 256GB storage. This variant is priced at $799, which is roughly Rs 60,800. The base variant comes in an Obsidian Black colour. There is also a transparent version called Supernova, which packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This variant is priced at $899 (roughly Rs 68,300). The device will be available for purchase soon in the UK, Europe, North America, Middle East, etc.

Red Magic 7 Pro Specifications and Features

The new gaming smartphone from Nubia is more or less the same as the Chinese variant. The only major difference is in the charging speed. The global model has support for 65W fast charging as opposed to 135W charging that the Chinese model gets. It packs a 5000 mAh battery under the hood.

The phone draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and comes with a dedicated Red Core 1 chipset. Nubia claims that the custom chip helps enhance the gaming and audio experience. On top of this, players can customise the shoulder triggers for compatible games. To keep the thermals under check, the device comes with an ICE 8.0 cooling system and an RGB fan that spins at 20,000 RPM.

There is a 6.8-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The screen supports a 165Hz refresh rate and has a 500Hz touch sampling rate. There is no cutout at the top and the phone comes with an under-display 16MP front camera instead. On the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 64MP main camera sensor. It also has an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Lastly, the phone runs Android 12-based Red Magic UI out of the box.