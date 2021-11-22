Two Motorcyclists Killed In Road Mishap In Koraput

Koraput: Two persons were killed in a road mishap on National Highway 26 near Deo Ghat in the Koraput district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Gopi Khosla (58) and Alua Khosla (55).

According to reports, the mishap took place when the motorcyclists were on their way towards Koraput. Suddenly a speeding SUV collided with it killing the duo on the spot.

Following this, locals blocked the highway for some time and staged a protest over the tragedy. They demanded compensation for the family of the deceased.

On being informed, Koraput Sadar police rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and a case registered in this connection.