RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das Visits Jagannath Temple In Puri

Puri: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, accompanied by his wife, visited Jagannath temple in Puri on Monday.

According to officials, Das offered prayers to Lord Jagannath and his siblings in the main temple. He then visited a few sub-shrines including Mahalaxmi, Maa Bimala, and Bata Ganesh in the Jagannath temple complex.

“I am visiting the temple after almost six years. I and my wife feel fortunate to have had darshan of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Maa Subhadra,” said the RBI Governor.

“We hope that the entire country will overcome the situation with the blessing of Lord Jagannath,” said Das.