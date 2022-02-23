Two Minor Boys Run Over By Iron Ore Laden Tipper In Keonjhar

Joda: Tension ran high in Keonjhar’s Kalimati area as two minor boys were killed after being run over by a dumper truck on Wednesday.

Following the mishap, locals stage road blockade in Kalimati Chowk under Bamebari PS in Keonjhar demanding compensation for the loss and strict actions

According to reports, the iron ore-laden tipper was en route to Nayagarh railway siding when the driver lost control and dashed into a roadside food stall killing the minor boys.

While one of the deceased minor boys was selling ‘gupchup’ the other one was customer.

On being informed, Bamebari police reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The road blockade was lifted after peace talks with the agitating locals.