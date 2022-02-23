Odisha Schools To Conduct Rapport Building Exercise Of Standard-I to VII Students

Bhubaneswar: With the school in Odisha gearing up to reopen classes in physical mode for students of Standard-I to VII from February 28, the Odisha School and Mass Education Department has decided to conduct a rapport building exercise of the students.

IAS Bishnupada Sethi, Secretary, School and Mass Education Department, has approved the guidelines for the rapport-building exercise of students after consultation with experts and officials.

“As the children have not attended the schools since long their emotional well being should be taken care of by creating a stress free, enjoyable learning environment in schools. Keeping in view the above facts the following activities have been designed to be taken up soon after reopening of the schools,” the S&ME Department said in its guidelines for teaching learning activities after reopening of elementary schools.

Rapport Building:-

The rapport-building exercise may be conducted for a period of one week. One-week fixed timetable will be prepared with only activities other than textbooks. Following are some activities:

Open discussion: Sharing of good memory during Covid 19 pandemic period, hobby, How did you feel when schools were closed due to Covid 19. Good/ Bad & why, what sports do you like, etc. Brainstorming: Word puzzle game, fruits name, animals name, etc.( both Odia & English) Storytelling: Storytelling, rearranging of story clips Painting Complete the picture: All the children will complete the picture by using their creative thought. Suppose give an outline of Hill and ask children to complete it with their creative thought. Clay modeling /any craft work with locally available raw materials Collage work (pasting of small piece of papers within an empty picture) Proverbs and any other activity with the interest of the teacher

Care to be taken to select activities more or less subject related while selecting activities as well as involvement of all children to be ensured.

Baseline Assessment:

Baseline assessment of the children (from class I –V) to be done in Language, Math & English, as per the schedule date given below to know their learning level. The assessment questions developed by TE & SCERT for three levels i.e Grade I, Grade II & III, Grade IV & V will be provided to school. 9.03.22: Language (Odia) for Grade I-V 10.03.22: Mathematics(Grade I- V) 11.03.22 : English(Grade IV & V)

Baseline assessment followed by identification of learning status as well as learning loss of each child.

Different strategies may be developed by the teacher in consultation with CRCC & DIET faculty. The main role of the CRCC is to analyse the baseline assessment result of his/her cluster and develop a holistic strategy in consultation with the DIET faculty attached under DIET & CRCC linkage to ensure learning progress of each child.

The learning level chart may be developed & displayed on the wall of each class room to mark the progress of each child. The sample of the chart is given below. The levels can be finalized by referring the text books.

Name of the child Level of the Child Letter Reading Word Reading Sentence Reading Reading with comprehension A B

Follow up Action of Baseline Assessment

The answer papers of the baseline assessment to be shared with the parents and teachers.

As per the analysis the teachers are to take up learning activities to recover the learning loss by forming same ability and mixed ability groupings. Following are some of the suggestive activities to be practiced by the children as per the learning level: Language: Letter Reading, Word Reading, Sentence Reading, Reading with comprehension, writing letters, Writing words, writing sentences, Writing with understanding. Mathematics: Number concept, addition, subtraction, division, simple problems, shape and size etc.

Teachers can use various strategies to ensure conceptual clarity of the subject such as by telling story, game, recitation, picture, project work, etc.

Every week there should be a sharing of progress with the parents.

CRCC to make weekly analysis of the progress of children of his/her cluster and submit the report to block and block to district. District has to submit it report to state fortnightly.

Special attention to be provided to children whose performance is not up to mark in the baseline assessment.

While dealing with new concepts care to be taken to refresh the related concepts of the earlier class for better understanding.

More focus to be given on oral reading fluency and basic numeracy skill for grade I & II.

The activities reflected in the academic calendar from January to March to be carried out strictly at school level.

For Grade IV & V more written activities for language and basic mathematical skill development activities to be conducted.

For Grade VI & VII, emphasis to be given to those learning outcomes which are essential for attainment of Learning Outcomes of next higher class.

Parents to be motivated to send their children regularly to school as well as monitor the children’s learning progress.

Parental Awareness & School Readiness: