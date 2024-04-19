Jharsuguda boat mishap: CM Naveen announces Rs 4 lakhs ex gratia for kin of deceased

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of two persons in a boat mishap in Mahanadi at Sharada in Lakhanpur of Jharsuguda district.

Expressing his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Odisha CM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

Also, the Chief Minister directed the district administration to provide proper treatment to all the survivors and wished a speedy recovery to the injured persons.

Jharsuguda RDC, District Collector and SP are at the spot and supervising the rescue operation, the CMO said in a press note.

The Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary and SRC to coordinate rescue operations. Five scuba divers and two search cameras are being sent to Jharsuguda by plane to assist in the search and rescue operation.

As per reports, all the passengers in the boat were from the Kharseni area of Chhattisgarh and were going to Patharaseni in Ambabhona block.