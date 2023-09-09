Two-Day G20 Summit Kicks Off Today

New Delhi: India is all set to host the much-awaited G20 Summit as representatives of the world’s largest economies have arrived in New Delhi to attend the two-day global conclave. The mega meet kicks off Saturday, with leaders from the member nations, invited countries and international organisations holding deliberations on the key economic, geopolitical and other issues being faced by the world.

The two-day conclave will be held at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre, Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

As the world leaders arrived for the G20 summit, host India on Friday said the ‘Delhi Declaration’ will reflect the voice of Global South. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed confidence that the meet will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development.