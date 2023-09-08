Nandankanan Welcomes New Guests From Aizwal Zoo

Barang: Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar on Friday received new guests from Aizwal Zoological Park in Mizoram.

As per the animal exchange programme, Nandankanan received one pair of Hoolock Gibbon (Male-Kuktea of 4 years & Female-Salbini of 13 years), a pair of Pig tailed macaque (male and female of 7 years) and one Himalayan Black Bear (Female-Dawii of 11-year-old). Pig tailed macaque is a new species added to the Nandankanan animal collection.

Through this exchange, the total number species of increased to 163 at NZP.

“All the acquired animals will be on quarantine for around one month period following CZA guidelines and prior to their exhibition to visitors,” said Nandankanan Zoo authorities.

A team led by Dr Sudipta Kumar Panda, ACF, assisted by Dr Bikram T, Veterinary Doctor, Pratap Kumar Khuntia, Forest Guard, Pratap Rout, Animal Keeper and two outsourced persons, Prakash Mandal and Gangadhar Hansdah, went to Aizwal Zoological Park to receive the animals.

As per CZA approval, an animal exchange programme was carried out between Nandankanan Zoological Park and Aizwal Zoological Park. One pair of tigers was sent to Aizwal Zoological Park on 27th March 2023.