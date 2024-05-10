Portals of Kedarnath Dham opened for devotees

New Delhi: The portals of Kedarnath Dham, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, were opened for the devotees on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya on Friday.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkhar Singh Dhami was present along with the numerous pilgrims from across the country at the holy shrine during the ceremonial opening of the temple after remaining closed during the winter season.

The ceremony was performed amid recital of bhajans and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ chants. Additionally, flowers were showered on the devotees standing in the queue by choppers.

Along with the Kedarnath Dham, the portals of Yamunotri temple, the revered source of the Yamuna river were also opened for the devotees, while the doors of Gangotri temple will be opened at 12.20 pm. Meanwhile, the Badrinath Dham, considered as Vaikuntha (Lord Vishnu’s abode) on Earth, will be opened at 6 am on May 12.

CM Dhami also offered prayers on the opening of doors at Kedarnath Dham along with his wife Geeta Dhami Earlier on Friday, he extended warm wishes to the devotees arriving for the darshan at the holy shrines. He wished the pilgrims a safe and fulfilling journey while expressing hope that the event would be completed with joy and enthusiasm, as in previous years.