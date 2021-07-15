Twitter To Withdraw Its Fleets Feature Next Month

New Delhi: Twitter on Wednesday said it would be withdrawing its disappearing tweets, called fleets, starting August 3.

” We built Fleets as a lower-pressure, ephemeral way for people to share their fleeting thoughts. We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable … but… we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped,” said Twitter in a statement.

It added that Twitter was still evolving and trying “bigger and bolder things” to serve the public conversation.

“A number of these updates, like Fleets, are speculative and won’t work out. We’ll be rigorous, evaluate what works, and know when to move on and focus elsewhere,” it said adding that ” continuous evolving of approaches and winding down features every once in while ” are some big steps that Twitter won’t hesitate to take.

Fleets feature was introduced in November last year with which users could post full-screen photos, videos, or plain text as ” fleeting thoughts ” that would last for 24 hours.