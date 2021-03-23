Try This Delicious Poha Croquettes Recipe

Bhubaneswar: Poha Croquettes are the best evening snacks that you can serve to your kids as well as family. Filled with cheese, mayonnaise, herbs, and spices it will just melt in the mouth.

Ingredients

Poha – 1 Cup

Potato – 1 Large (preferably Russet potato)

Grated Parmesan cheese – 1/2 cup

Italian seasoning – 1 Tbsp (Mix of dry herbs like oregano, marjoram, etc.)

Salt / Garlic salt – 1 tsp (Adjust as needed)

Fresh ground black pepper – 2 tsp

Nutmeg powder – 1/4 tsp (Optional)

Mozzarella cheese – 1 1/2 stick

All-purpose flour – 1/4 cup

Panko / Regular bread crumbs – For coating

Oil – For frying

Instructions