Try This Delicious Poha Croquettes Recipe
Bhubaneswar: Poha Croquettes are the best evening snacks that you can serve to your kids as well as family. Filled with cheese, mayonnaise, herbs, and spices it will just melt in the mouth.
Ingredients
- Poha – 1 Cup
- Potato – 1 Large (preferably Russet potato)
- Grated Parmesan cheese – 1/2 cup
- Italian seasoning – 1 Tbsp (Mix of dry herbs like oregano, marjoram, etc.)
- Salt / Garlic salt – 1 tsp (Adjust as needed)
- Fresh ground black pepper – 2 tsp
- Nutmeg powder – 1/4 tsp (Optional)
- Mozzarella cheese – 1 1/2 stick
- All-purpose flour – 1/4 cup
- Panko / Regular bread crumbs – For coating
- Oil – For frying
Instructions
- First, wash and cut the potato into half and cook until tender. Then peel the skin, mash nicely and keep aside. I got about 2 cups of mashed potato.
- Now wash the poha and soak in warm water for about 10 minutes. Then squeeze out the extra water and keep aside. I got about 2 cups of poha after squeezing out the water.
- In a mixing bowl add the poha, mashed potato, grated parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, salt, fresh ground black pepper, nutmeg powder, and mix them thoroughly to get all the spices well combined.
- Cut the mozzarella cheese into small cubes and keep it aside. In a wide bowl, mix the flour with water to get a flour paste and keep it aside. Then on a plate, spread the bread crumbs and keep them aside.
- Now make a ball out of the prepared potato-poha mix, make a dent in the middle of the ball and place the cut single mozzarella cheese cube in it. Take some more prepared mixture and cover the dent. Roll it in-between your palms to form a ball. Repeat the same process with the remaining mixture.
- Now heat a pan with oil for frying. First, dip the prepared croquettes in the flour paste and then roll it on the bread crumbs until evenly coated. Fry in oil until brown on all sides by turning them often. Drain the excess oil on a paper napkin.
- Enjoy hot with ketchup.