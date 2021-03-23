Trailer Of Thalaivi Starring Kangana Ranaut Out

Mumbai: The first trailer for Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut, has been released on the occasion of Ranaut’s 34th birthday on Tuesday.

Directed by AL Vijay, the film also stars Aravind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, and Bhagyashree, among others. The trailer shows Jayalalithaa being undermined by men, who doubt if she has what it takes to be a politician, especially because she was originally an actor.

Check out the trailer of Thalaivi here:

Kangana Ranaut won the National Award for Best Actress for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi) yesterday.